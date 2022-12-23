Nottinghamshire electric blanket warning after man dies in fire
Published
A safety warning has been issued after a 91-year-old man died in a fire caused by a faulty electric blanket.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said Eric Unwin died from smoke inhalation at his home in Greenholme Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield on 19 March.
Investigators found the blaze started in the bedroom of the bungalow and was caused by a defective electric blanket.
The fire service said now winter was here, it was important people used electric blankets safely.
Group manager Chris Emmott said: "You should not use an electric blanket or heater overnight, and unplug them from the wall before you go to sleep.
"If you need to store an electric blanket, do not fold it as this can damage the cables but roll it up instead.
"Always buy electrical products from a reputable manufacturer with a Kitemark electrical safety marking and if you think they are damaged then please don't use them."
