Lidl to replace former Nottingham plastics factory
Plans to build a new supermarket and 62 homes on the site of a former plastics factory in Nottingham have been approved.
City councillors gave Lidl permission to create the store off Belconnen Road during a meeting on Wednesday.
Some conditions were put in place including a requirement to plant more trees in the 100-space car park.
A representative for Tesco opposed the plans for the old Chronos Richardson site on two occasions.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the applicant argued the objection was down to "commercial reasons".
Councillors unanimously approved the plans with a condition that the site was appropriately managed and some slight alterations were to be made to borders and fencing on the new estate.
