Parental leave law campaign takes step forward
- Published
A Nottinghamshire MP's campaign to change the law on shared parental leave has take a step forward.
Last month Broxtowe MP Darren Henry raised the issue in the Commons after he was visited by a constituent.
Aaron Horsey had found he did not qualify for statutory shared leave following the death of his wife during childbirth.
Now Mr Henry has secured parliamentary time next month for a full vote on closing the loophole.
Mr Horsey's wife, Bernadette, died in January but he found two issues meant he could not take statutory parental leave.
Currently up to 50 weeks of leave can only be shared between parents if both have given prior notice to their employers.
Additionally, the non-birthing partner must effectively have worked for nearly nine months with the same employer before the birth to qualify.
In November Mr Henry spoke about the issue at Prime Minister's Questions and was given a supportive reaction.
'Impossible circumstances'
Now as a Ten Minute Rule Bill - where backbench MPs can propose legislation with a brief speech - he called on parliament to support the change.
He said: "There is a gap in our law that means that parents and guardians face impossible circumstances.
"That gap must be closed.
"It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the tragic circumstances of losing a loved one and raising a child alone are made that tiny bit easier, and that employment is one thing that need not cause further turmoil."
Mr Horsey travelled to London to hear the proceedings and said the progress was encouraging after a tough year.
"To hear that the bill has an incredible amount of cross-party support including that of the prime minister gave me even further reason to believe this change will happen.
"I was saddened to learn of other people having found themselves in similar situations and I hope learning of this change helps them in some way."
The bill will get its next reading on 20 January.
