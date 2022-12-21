East Midlands Ambulance Service workers begin strike action over pay
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) workers have begun strike action as part of a national pay dispute with the government.
The 24-hour action from ambulance staff across most of England and Wales on Wednesday is expected to affect non life-threatening calls only.
In the East Midlands, the action - which started at 06:00 GMT - by the GMB union will affect up to 50% of staff.
EMAS said it would aim to minimise the impact of strike action on patients.
The action means patients who have non life-threatening conditions will have to wait longer for an ambulance.
The NHS said "where safe and appropriate", those people might be asked to make their own way to hospital, but should seek advice from 111 or 999 before doing so.
Strike action will end at 06:00 on Thursday, and is set to continue from 06:00 on 28 December, to 06:00 on 29 December.
East Midlands Ambulance Service is made up of more than 4,000 workers represented by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.
Unison has 1,296 staff at EMAS - made up of the likes of paramedics, technicians, call centre staff and mechanics.
Its members are not striking as the BBC understands they were 40 votes short of meeting the 50% threshold for action.
New ballot papers for its members will be issued in the new year.
Analysis
By Rob Sissons, BBC East Midlands Today health correspondent
Another day, another strike. On Wednesday, it is the turn of ambulance workers and at England's second biggest ambulance trust.
There is a degree of apprehension about how the day will pan out. It is the GMB union that is striking with hundreds of members across many grades of staff from ambulance paramedics to call handlers. The ambulance service has always been about managing risk triaging 999 calls - those risks increase dramatically when a swathe of staff are missing on strike.
The GMB union says relations with the trust are good and they will liaise across the day. If there is a life-threatening emergency and no nearby ambulances, some strikers could be asked to come back to work.
All disputes eventually come to an end but in the case of NHS workers, it feels like we in so many ways are stuck at the beginning. The government insists the pay claims are unaffordable in the current economic context.
All sides are fighting for the hearts and minds of the public.
Ben Holdaway, director of operations at EMAS, said: "During the period of the dispute, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety and will continue to work very closely with trade union colleagues, regional service providers and NHS employers.
"Patients should continue to call for an ambulance as normal if they experience a life-threatening emergency and should continue to access other more appropriate services for any other illnesses or injuries.
"We fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful industrial action, however we do urge national employer representatives and trade union colleagues to proactively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible."
The action comes as a "critical incident" was declared across Nottinghamshire, due to high demand for hospital services.
Operations have been cancelled, with nurses across the country also walking out on Tuesday.