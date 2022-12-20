Beeston: Man arrested after boy, 3, hit by car
A 79-year-old man has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was hit by a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to Foster Avenue in Beeston at about 09:25 GMT.
The child was taken to hospital and officers detained the man on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.
A spokesman for the force urged anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
