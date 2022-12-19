Nottingham Victoria Centre: Men jump into fountain to steal donations
Shopping centre bosses say they have passed CCTV footage to police after two men entered a fountain to steal coins thrown in by shoppers.
Owners of the Victoria Centre in Nottingham said two men were seen climbing into the water feature around the Emmett Clock before appearing to take some of the money.
All coins thrown into the fountain are donated to local charities.
Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to contact police.
A spokesman for the Victoria Centre said the incident took place on Saturday.
"For many years, our shoppers have kindly made 'penny wishes' at the Emett Clock, with all of the donations received being given to our chosen charities," he said.
"It is upsetting for everyone to see the blatant disregard that is being shown for the generosity of others and the vital work that charities in our city carry out - particularly so close to Christmas."
