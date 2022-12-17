Police car en-route to earlier crash collides with another vehicle
A police car responding to a crash in Nottinghamshire is involved in an accident itself.
Police said the car was heading to a crash on London Road, Newark on Trent shortly after 10:00 GMT when the patrol car collided with another vehicle.
The police car collided with a vehicle in London Road, leaving the officer with minor injuries.
The female driver of the other vehicle needed hospital care but was not critically injured, police said.
There were no reports of injuries from the earlier accident.
