Sutton-in-Ashfield: Man in 80s found dead after house fire
A man in his 80s has been found dead after a house fire in Nottinghamshire.
Firefighters arrived at the property in Prior Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at 13:15 GMT on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service said the man was discovered inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A joint investigation between the fire service and Nottinghamshire Police is ongoing, but the cause of his death is not believed to be suspicious.
Fire crews from Ashfield, Mansfield, and Alfreton fire stations were in attendance.
Det Insp Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police said: "Formal identification will be carried out in due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
