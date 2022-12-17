Nottingham: Man found carrying eight knives is arrested
A man has been arrested in Nottingham after he was found to be carrying eight knives and a pair of scissors.
Officers were called to Albert Street on Thursday night following concerns for a person's safety.
Six knives were discovered on the man at the time, with two more and the scissors being found on him in custody.
The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and assaulting an emergency worker.
Police said an officer was attacked during the second search in custody.
Sgt Steve Willetts said: "Thanks to the alertness of our officers, we were ultimately able to take nine blades off the streets.
"There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry a knife in public, for the simple reason that it puts them and others around them at risk of harm."
