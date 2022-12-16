Sherwood Observatory: Plans for planetarium at reservoir submitted
A new multi-million pound planetarium is expected to attract thousands of visitors if plans are approved.
The attraction would be built at Sherwood Observatory in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society (MSAS), which submitted the plans, said it would be a "jewel in the crown" of the local economy.
The scheme would turn a disused underground reservoir into the state-of-the-art education centre.
'Unique and exciting'
Designs for the new planetarium were submitted to Ashfield District Council in November.
They include plans to hold school and group visits at the site, which will feature an exhibition hall, classrooms, a café and meeting rooms.
The reservoir, which was dug in the 1880s, used to hold water for Kirkby and Sutton-in-Ashfield.
The group behind the plans have previously said they hoped to put a 10m (32ft) wide planetarium dome above ground and use half of it as an exhibition space and the other half to create classrooms for teaching.
A spokesperson for MSAS said: "The new centre will be a unique and exciting visitor attraction that will play a key role in presenting these subjects in an exciting and hands-on way to raise awareness of the opportunities a STEM career can unlock.
"It will also be a jewel in the crown of the local visitor economy, creating a unique tourist attraction that will be out of this world."
Previous estimates suggested the work would cost around £4.25m.
According to MSAS, they have already received financial support from the Towns Fund programme to help pay for the "out of this world" project.
They hope the project could increase their annual visitor numbers from 3,000 to 20,000.
