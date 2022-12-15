Oli McBurnie: Footballer cleared of assault on pitch-invading fan
- Published
A footballer has been cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a Championship play-off match.
Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley said Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie had stamped on him following the clubs' semi-final game on 17 May.
Mr McBurnie denied assaulting the fan and said he had hopped over his alleged victim to protect his injured foot.
He was cleared of assault by beating on Thursday.
District Judge Leo Pyle said: "[From] what I've heard over the last few days, the prosecution hasn't proved their case to the required standard.
"The phone footage clearly shows that he [Mr McBurnie] pulled his left leg back and over Brinkley's pulled up leg."
The court previously heard a pitch invasion began at Forest's City Ground following the penalty shoot-out that saw the home team qualify for the play-off final at Wembley.
Mr McBurnie had not been playing in the match, and was wearing a protective boot on his left leg due to an injury.
The prosecution showed footage to the court filmed by a home fan which they alleged showed Mr McBurnie stamping on George Brinkley while he was on the floor, with a voice off-screen saying: "The Sheffield United player has stamped on him."
After the video footage went viral, the court heard Mr Brinkley made a report to the police in the early hours of 19 May.
He said he had suffered bruising to his leg but had not taken pictures of any injuries.
District Judge Pyle said: "For someone so wedded to his phone and social media one has to ask the obvious question why didn't he photograph these bruises?"
He added: "What this witness describes and what is reality as far as evidence is concerned seems to diverge."
In a tweet after the hearing, Sheffield United said the club was "pleased to note today's verdict at Nottingham Magistrates' Court with regards to Oliver McBurnie".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.