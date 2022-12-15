Oli McBurnie: Footballer denies stamping on pitch-invading fan
- Published
A footballer has denied stamping on a pitch-invading fan, claiming he hopped over his alleged victim to protect his injured foot.
Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley said he was assaulted by Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie after the sides' Championship play-off semi-final on 17 May.
Mr McBurnie told Nottingham Magistrates' Court he was trying to stay out of Mr Brinkley's way.
He denies assault by beating.
The court was told at the time, Mr McBurnie was wearing a protective boot after spending six weeks out injured with three broken metatarsal bones and a torn ligament.
Giving evidence, the 26-year-old denied being angry after the Blades lost to Forest on penalties.
"I'm a nice guy, I take my career very seriously and I provide for my family," he said.
"If you think I would risk something like that for something like this, then you don't know me very well."
Describing the pitch invasion as "manic to say the least", Mr McBurnie said he was going to the aid of team-mate Rhian Brewster after seeing captain Billy Sharp falling to the floor.
The court has heard a Forest season ticket holder was jailed two days after he headbutted Sharp.
"When I saw Billy go down the initial reaction is shock," he said. "It was kind of hard to believe.
"Literally seconds later I have turned round and I see kind of another melee - what I thought was another one of the players being attacked.
"I was just concerned for me and my mates. There was a lot of people on the pitch. I just wanted to get my teammates and friends back into the tunnel to safety."
When asked by his barrister what he was doing during the alleged assault, Mr McBurnie, from Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, said: "Trying to find my balance. I am trying my best to stay out of his way.
"Literally there is no space. There is nowhere else for me to go but to the right-hand side. My left foot is on the floor within his two legs.
"I was using my arms for balance - it was kind of a hopping motion. It's hard to get your balance with so many people and obstacles in the way."
The trial continues.
