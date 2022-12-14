Carlton-in-Lindrick: Man charged after flipped car found abandoned
- Published
A man has been charged after an overturned car was found abandoned in a Nottinghamshire road.
The fire service encountered the damaged vehicle in Doncaster Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, shortly after 19:00 GMT on Sunday and alerted police.
Police said a man was arrested a short time later.
The 34-year-old, from Carlton-in-Lindrick, has been charged with drink-driving and failure to stop after a road accident.
He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.