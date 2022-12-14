Oli McBurnie: Fan feared for life after player stamp, court hears
- Published
A Nottingham Forest fan told a court he feared for his life when a Sheffield United striker stamped on him during a pitch invasion.
George Brinkley said he was assaulted by Oli McBurnie after Nottingham Forest won their Championship play-off semi-final on penalties on 17 May.
He told a trial at Nottingham Magistrates' Court he was attacked after being grabbed to the ground.
Mr McBurnie, 26, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.
The court heard a pitch invasion began at Forest's City Ground following the penalty shoot-out that saw the home team qualify for the play-off final at Wembley.
Mr McBurnie had not been playing in the match, and was wearing a protective boot on his left leg due to an injury.
Simon Jones, prosecuting, showed footage filmed by a home fan he said showed Mr McBurnie stamping on Mr Brinkley while he was on the floor, with a voice off-screen saying: "The Sheffield United player has stamped on him."
"We see that was a quite plainly unlawful and deliberate assault," Mr Jones said.
Mr Brinkley, 27, from Lincolnshire, said he had engaged in "banter" with Mr McBurnie at half-time, as his seat in the Peter Taylor Stand was close to the away dugout.
He said he joined in the pitch invasion and "had that much adrenaline going through me I didn't know who was who", but ended up near Sheffield United players and staff.
After being put in a headlock by a player he said he later learned was Rhian Brewster, he said he fell to the floor, where he recognised Mr McBurnie as he stamped on his shin.
"I felt I was going to get my head kicked in at that precise moment," he said.
"I did genuinely fear for my life, because I've had head injuries in the past and my head is very sensitive."
An assault charge brought against Mr Brewster following the pitch invasion was dropped earlier this year.
Mr Brinkley said he was helped up soon afterwards and spoke to a steward, before attempting to locate his phone.
'Just a joke'
After the video footage went viral, the court heard he made a report to the police in the early hours of 19 May.
He said he had suffered bruising to his leg but had not taken pictures of any injuries.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Lisa Judge, Mr Brinkley discussed a message he had sent Mr McBurnie on Instagram after the match, where he called the player a "scumbag" and said: "Karma will come your way. I wish death on you and your family."
Mr Brinkley denied there was "any malice" in his message and said he wanted the player to know how the incident had made him feel.
A further exchange with a Sheffield United supporter in which the complainant said it was "all about my pay-out" was also raised, which Mr Brinkley said was "just a joke".
Ms Judge told him it indicated "this made-up fantasy has been brought about as a result of your desire to get compensation", but Mr Brinkley said he was seeking "justice".
"The guy who headbutted Billy Sharp [the Sheffield United captain who was assaulted after the match] was in prison two days later," he said.
"That person's in prison, but Oli McBurnie's not in prison because he's got money - pathetic."
The trial continues.
