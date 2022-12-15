Nottingham burglar left false tooth and prison forms behind
A hapless burglar has been jailed after leaving prison release documents and a false tooth at a crime scene.
Mudasser Ahmed, 43, was raiding a hall of residence in Russell Street, Nottingham, when he was interrupted by a group of students who grabbed his rucksack as he fled.
Inside they found the documents along with items he had tried to steal.
Ahmed, was jailed for three years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting one count of burglary.
'Career criminal'
Nottinghamshire Police said one of the students had been returning to his room from the communal kitchen area on 26 October when he heard a man's voice inside.
Ahmed, of no fixed abode, emerged and a struggle ensued with several of the student residents during which he lost one of his false teeth.
He ran away without his rucksack, which had two laptop computers, a charger and aftershave inside.
Det Sgt Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Committing another burglary while still having prison release documents in his bag shows the sort of prolific, career criminal we are dealing with.
"Student properties can be targeted by burglars due to them being left insecure and also having numerous occupants, meaning rich pickings for the burglar."
