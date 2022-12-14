East Midlands Railway to ban e-scooters from trains and stations
East Midlands Railway is banning e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards from its stations and trains due to safety concerns around batteries used to power the vehicles.
The ban, from Monday, is due to the "potential safety threats" posed by lithium-ion batteries.
The rail operator said recent incidents had highlighted the batteries' risk when they overheated.
Electric wheelchairs, e-bikes and mobility scooters are exempt.
Customers have been advised to check with staff if they are not sure about the new rules.
Katie Arthur, head of safety at East Midlands Railway, said: "After some consideration, and in line with other partners in the rail industry, we are bringing in a ban on e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards.
"These devices, which are often not approved for use in the UK, pose a potential risk as they contain lithium-ion batteries that are sometimes known to overheat.
"We understand that these devices are popular, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority."
