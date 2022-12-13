Nottingham trust media boss who blocked bereaved parents resigns
The press director at a hospital trust who blocked bereaved families on social media has resigned.
Tiffany Jones was suspended in August 2022 by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) after a number of parents found they could no longer see her messages.
The move was announced in NUH's weekly newsletter, which confirmed no disciplinary action was taken against Ms Jones.
A review of baby deaths and injuries at the trust's sites is under way.
Senior midwife Donna Ockenden - who carried out a review into the maternity scandal in Shropshire - is examining its maternity services in a probe that could last 18 months.
NUH's maternity services have been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission, which has also criticised the trust's culture and leadership.
Ms Jones, then director of communications and engagement at the Trust, deleted the account which displayed her job title and tagged the trust.
She also apologised "wholeheartedly".
'Confusing and wrong'
Anthony May, NUH chief executive, said: "Tiffany has made the decision to resign from her role as director of communications.
"We can confirm that no disciplinary investigation or action was taken against Tiffany.
"We would like to thank her for her contributions to the organisation since she joined in 2019, such as our value-based awards programme, work on the well-led improvement programme and bringing '24 Hours in A&E' to Nottingham.
"We wish Tiffany the best for the future."
Jack and Sarah Hawkins, whose baby Harriet died at Nottingham City Hospital in 2016, found out on 18 August they were blocked.
At the time, they told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We have never Tweeted her or direct messaged her, so it's completely random.
"Considering her job as director of communications, to block bereaved parents is completely confusing and wrong."