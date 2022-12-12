Nottingham man arrested over 999 police station arson threat
A man has been arrested after a 999 caller threatened to set fire to a police station in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man told a call handler at 00:15 GMT he was going to torch Central Police Station in Maid Marian Way along with nine police cars parked out front.
After a search of the station's vicinity, a 36-year-old man was tracked to an address in New Basford.
He was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit criminal damage.
The force said he was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public disorder after an officer was racially abused while detaining him.
