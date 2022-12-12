Ex-cricketer helps pack Christmas shoebox gifts

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has helped volunteers pack 1,250 old shoeboxes with donations for vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire.The boxes were packed at Edwalton Parish Church on Sunday following a charity appeal for donations.It was the third Christmas Shoebox Appeal by Sewa Day Nottingham - the charity said they were needed "more than ever" this year.Former Nottinghamshire bowler Graeme Swann was part of a team of 40 people who volunteered to pack boxes.