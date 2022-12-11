Two men arrested in Nottinghamshire drink-drive crackdown
Two men have been arrested as part of a campaign to crack down on drink-driving in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested on Southwell Road East in Rainworth at about 22:30 GMT on Thursday, and remains in custody for questioning.
Shortly afterwards a 36-year-old was held on Mansfield Road in Blidworth.
He was subsequently charged with drink-driving, and will appear before magistrates on 3 January.
Nottinghamshire Police said it has teams patrolling the county "taking part in a widespread crackdown to target those who choose to drink or take drugs and drive".
