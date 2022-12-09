Woman, in her 50s, dies in Ollerton hit-and-run
A woman has died in a hit-and-run crash in Nottinghamshire, police said.
The pedestrian, in her 50s, was struck in Newark Road, Ollerton, at about 22:25 GMT on Thursday and died at the scene.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was thought the driver hit the woman before driving off without stopping.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
The force said it was exploring several lines of inquiry and added that specialist officers were being deployed to support the woman's family.
