Air ambulance called to multi-vehicle crash on A46
The A46 in Nottinghamshire has been closed after a serious collision during the rush hour.
The major route was blocked northbound between the A6097 East Bridgford and the B6166 Newark due to a multiple vehicle collision at about 08:00 GMT.
The southbound carriageway was then closed to allow the air ambulance to land.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene but no details of casualties has been given.
Long queues of traffic have built up in the area.
