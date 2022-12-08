Cost of living: Holiday office closures will save council £75,000
Closing eight of its offices over holiday periods will save tens of thousands of pounds, Nottinghamshire County Council has said.
Shutting almost two thirds of its buildings for two weeks at Christmas and Easter is expected to save more than £75,000 in annual running costs.
Staff based at these locations will work at alternative buildings or from home, officials said.
The authority said its services should not be affected by the move.
The offices - County Hall, Chancery Lane, Lawn View House, Meadow House, Newark Touchdown, Thoresby House, Welbeck House and Beeston Central - would be closed annually for two weeks at Christmas and two weeks at Easter.
'High energy costs'
Heating and powering the council's buildings make up about a third of its carbon emissions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A pause in cleaning and rubbish collections will also add to the savings.
"In previous years, it was not deemed appropriate or beneficial to close council buildings. However, the climate emergency and budget pressures mean this action is now more advantageous than ever," council documents stated.
Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development, added: "Most of our corporate offices have low occupancy during Christmas and Easter holiday periods as staff are more likely to take holiday at these times.
"Due to the age and design of many of our buildings, they cost as much to keep running for a small number of staff as they do when fully occupied, so these temporary closures are common sense, particularly in light of high energy costs."
The council said it undertook a consultation with staff and said there was "widespread support of the proposal" if services could continue effectively.
