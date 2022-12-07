Ricardo Cotteral: Father stabbed in the chest, murder trial hears
- Published
A father-of-two who died following an attack in Nottingham suffered eight stab wounds, including one which punctured his heart, a court has heard.
Five men have denied the murder of Ricardo Cotteral, 33, who died on 24 April after a fight in Broad Street.
Mr Cotteral received medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second trial started on Tuesday after an original jury was dismissed on 28 November.
On trial are Malcolm Francis, 29, of no fixed address; Richard Anderson, 24, of no fixed address; Wade Smith, 37, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley; Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham.
Opening the case at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones KC said the five men "acted together to achieve an intended result".
The court heard how the group travelled to Wax Bar in Broad Street, each being searched as they entered.
They left and returned to two cars which were parked nearby before again entering the bar, this time without being searched.
Mr Lloyd-Jones said that two of the men armed themselves with knives during this time.
The court heard how Mr Lavelle Moore and Mr Smith acted as lookouts and alerted the others when Mr Cotteral walked towards the bar.
Only Malcolm Francis, Daniel Francis and Mr Anderson were physically involved in the attack, the jury heard.
'Defenceless'
Mr Lloyd-Jones said Malcolm Francis initially stabbed Mr Cotteral in a "totally unnecessary" attack, before chasing him down Broad Street followed by the other two.
A second attack then took place with Mr Cotteral on the floor "defenceless", the prosecutor said.
The court heard a post-mortem examination found that Mr Cotteral suffered eight stab wounds, including three to his head and two to his chest.
One of the wounds to his chest, made by the smaller of two knives, punctured his heart and is believed to have been the fatal injury.
Mr Cotteral also had five stab wounds to his hands and wrists, believed to have been defensive injuries, the jury was told.
Mr Lloyd-Jones said detectives tracked down the five men over a period of a month.
On arresting Mr Anderson, they found a bin bag full of clothes which matched his appearance on CCTV from the night of the attack, the court heard.
Forensics found his DNA on a pair of Nike trainers and a pair of jeans as well as traces of Mr Cotteral's blood which the prosecution said showed that he had been standing by the 33-year-old at the time of the second attack.
CCTV evidence showed the five men driving from Springfield Street in the New Basford area shortly after midnight on 24 April.
The footage showed a white VW Golf and a grey BMW 1 drive to George Street, near Wax Bar.
A camera attached to the bar caught Malcolm Francis lunging towards Mr Cotteral before the pair were seen running down the street, closely followed by Daniel Francis and Richard Anderson.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.