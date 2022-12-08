Wildlife charity wants old quarry near Sherwood Forest protected
- Published
A wildlife charity has said it wants to ensure a former quarry is preserved for nature after it is sold.
The 76-acre Ratcher Hill Quarry site, near Mansfield, is going under the hammer on Thursday.
Current owner Mansfield Sand Company wants to sell the site, which is no longer being quarried.
The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has issued a plea to prospective owners to protect it as a natural habitat.
The site, made up of heath grassland and lakes, is part way through a 20-year aftercare scheme, agreed by the firm, the trust and Nottinghamshire County Council, after quarrying ceased.
The trust said it would be working to make sure any new owner commits to preserving it as a haven for wildlife.
The trust's head of nature recovery Janice Bradley said: "The trust's efforts to ensure the site is properly restored, in the heart of one of the most important remaining areas of the Sherwood Forest landscape, stretch back over 20 years.
"We were commissioned to create a restoration plan in 2002, and have continued to work through the minerals planning process to ensure that restored areas are cared for and protected for future generations."
She said only fragments of Sherwood Forest's ancient heathlands remained and the charity wanted the preservation of the site to become a permanent commitment.
Mrs Bradley added: "We very much hope the new owners of the site appreciate its unique potential and we would be delighted to continue to provide advice as the site's wildlife value develops.
"We will continue to keep a careful eye on the site to ensure that the owners comply with their minerals planning obligations and we will be working with Nottinghamshire County Council to do so."
A county council spokeswoman said: "Officers at the county council will monitor the site to ensure the aftercare requirements are undertaken to deliver biodiversity benefits.
"Planning permission sits with the land, so any new landowner would take responsibility for abiding by the conditions attached to a planning permission."