Arrests after air rifle and fake handguns found

Two men were arrested after armed police descended on to a road and seized an air rifle and two fake handguns.Nottinghamshire Police said officers were deployed after reports a gun had been seen in Churchfield Lane, Radford, Nottingham, at about 15:50 GMT on Tuesday.Two suspects were found sitting on a bench in the grounds of a church, with the weapons found during a search. The pair, aged 29 and 38, were held on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public.