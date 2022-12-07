Arrest after man has medicine stolen at knifepoint

A man has been arrested following a "nasty" robbery in which another man had his medicine taken at knifepoint.Police said the victim was punched in the face and threatened with a knife while walking through an underpass near to the Bridgeway Centre in The Meadows. Nottingham at 15:30 GMT on Monday.A 49-year-old man was arrested in Albert Street a short time later on suspicion of robbery.Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for witnesses.