Cost of living: Nottinghamshire to get £5.6m to help people
Thousands of Nottinghamshire households have been urged to apply for extra financial help this winter.
The county council said it would be getting an extra £5.6m from the government to help people with their energy and food costs.
Some £1.75m of the Department for Work and Pensions money is to help 17,898 families in the county with children eligible for free school meals.
The deadline to apply for a Winter Support Payment is 31 January.
'Help is available'
County council cabinet member for communities John Cottee said: "We are really pleased that the latest round of financial support will provide a welcome boost to those households with children who are facing cost of living challenges this winter.
"Letters will be landing on your doormats in the coming days and we want everyone who is eligible for this payment to receive this vital support."
Tracey Taylor, the council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "The Winter Support Payment is the fairest way to distribute money from the latest round of funding and ensures those households and families with children who need support will get the help they need.
"With so many people dealing with the ongoing pressures of rising cost of living, we want to make sure help is available for those who will be the hardest hit."
The county council will announce in due course further details about the roll-out of other support.
