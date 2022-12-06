Nottingham Crown Court hearings halted by broken heating
- Published
A broken heating system prompted a court to cancel every hearing involving defendants in custody.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed the problem arose at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
A murder trial with 13 defendants and at least 25 barristers was among the cases that had to be paused because cells were too cold.
A spokesperson for the MoJ said the issue had since been resolved and cases had resumed.
It comes two months after the court experienced a technical fault that caused the fire shutters linking cells to the main court rooms to fail.
This also caused hearings to be postponed.
