Weapons found as two held over Land Rover thefts

Police found various weapons as officers arrested two men believed to have been involved in the theft of three Land Rover vehicles.Nottinghamshire Police said a wanted vehicle was spotted in Worksop on Thursday evening.The vehicle was then followed to a car park in Harland Way, with an "array of weapons" - including a bat and knife - found inside.The men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft and possession of an offensive weapon.