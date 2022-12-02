Clarborough burglary: Security guard punched in head by masked men
Police are looking for a group of offenders who assaulted a security guard and kept him captive for about three hours.
Nottinghamshire Police said the security guard was confronted by three masked men, punched to the head and manhandled onto a chair.
He was then guarded while other offenders came onto the site in Clarborough and stole various items.
Police said the incident was being treated as aggravated burglary.
"This was a terrifying incident for the victim, who was left feeling very shaken by what happened," said Det Con Chloe Baugh.
"We are determined to trace the individuals responsible and we are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry as we continue with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances."
It happened at a site off Smeath Lane, and began at about 22:00 GMT on 25 November.
Police later found an abandoned lorry nearby in Smeath Lane, which contained stolen items including a quad bike and copper wiring.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen any suspicious activity. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage.
