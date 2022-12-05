Dave Bishop: Man behind Bus Pass Elvis political party dies
A Nottingham political character, best known as Bus Pass Elvis, has died at the age of 78.
Dave Bishop, who also went by the name Lord Biro, first stood in the 1997 general election in Tatton, Cheshire, against the scandal-hit Neil Hamilton.
He stood for a number of parties, including Lord Biro Versus the Scallywag Tories, the Bus Pass Elvis Party and Militant Elvis Anti-HS2.
Friends and politicians have paid tribute to Mr Bishop.
The slogans of Mr Bishop - who stood in both local and national elections - included Ban Builders Bums, Bono for Pope and Make Clifton Great Again.
His profile grew in 2014, when he beat the Liberal Democrats in a Nottingham City Council by-election.
Friend and election partner Ian Pickering said: "He was a member of the awkward squad.
"He said 'somebody has got to have a go at them'.
"But he loved it. He told me he didn't have holidays, instead he paid £500 to stand in an election."
Despite his slightly outrageous image, Mr Pickering said his friend took his position seriously.
"He was very considered," Mr Pickering said. "He was interviewed by BBC political reporter Chris Mason and he gave reasoned, clear answers.
"He was not 'in your face' and I think people appreciated that."
Mr Bishop had been diagnosed with a brain tumour last month.
Mr Pickering said: "I asked him if it had been a life well-lived. He said yes.
"Can't really ask for more than that."
'Always a pleasure'
Nadia Whittome, who represents Nottingham East for Labour, tweeted: "I'm very sorry to hear of Dave's passing.
"Many people in Nottingham have fond memories of him and will miss him greatly."
Labour MP for Nottingham South Lilian Greenwood added: "Always a pleasure to bump into Dave out on the campaign trail or around town.
"Elections won't be the same without him."
