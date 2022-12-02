Mother and daughters died from smoke inhalation, inquest hears
A mother and her two children who died after a fire in Nottingham were killed by smoke inhalation, an inquest heard.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital on 20 November after a blaze at a flat on Fairisle Close, Clifton.
Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was also taken to hospital but died two days later.
An inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court was adjourned as a criminal trial is due to take place next year.
Jamie Barrow, 31, who lives on the same street, has been charged with three counts of murder, with a trial due to start at Nottingham Crown Court on 22 May.
The funeral for all three took place at a Nottingham mosque on Wednesday.
