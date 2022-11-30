Nottingham fire: Funeral for mother and daughters after fatal blaze
- Published
The funeral of a mother and her two children who died after a fire in Nottingham has taken place.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died following the flat fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on 20 November.
Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was put on a life-support machine but died two days later.
Jamie Barrow, 31, who lives on the same street, has been charged with three counts of murder.
Their funeral took place at a Nottingham mosque on Wednesday before a hearse took the family to a local cemetery.
Aboubacarr Drammeh, husband to Ms Hydara and father of the two girls, previously said he would "deeply miss" his family.
The 40-year-old, who was in the US at the time of the fire, described his wife as "caring and very compassionate" and his daughters as "really happy children".
Mr Barrow is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 22 May.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.