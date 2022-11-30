Beeston: U-turn on plans to ban vehicles from road welcomed
- Published
A U-turn on plans to ban vehicles from using a Nottinghamshire road as a through route has been welcomed.
The proposal would have seen cars stopped from accessing Dovecote Lane and surrounding roads from Middle Street and vice versa in Beeston.
The county council initially said it would come into effect before residents would be asked for feedback, but agreed to run a consultation after opposition.
Just under a quarter of people backed the idea in a survey.
Nottinghamshire County Council planned to make the changes - that would have been funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) - straight away as an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).
But an extension to the deadline for the work was later agreed after a petition against the proposals gained nearly 1,000 signatures.
Now the council has announced it has "listened to the concerns of residents in Beeston surrounding a proposed cycling scheme" - after 22% of the 408 respondents supported the proposals in the latest consultation.
"Feedback from local residents shows that there is not enough support for the scheme to take it forwards, and so the county council will now work with the DfT to explore other potential schemes in Nottinghamshire using the allocated funding", the authority said.
Janet Aitken, who lives at supported living accommodation in Dovecote Lane, said it was "brilliant" to hear the council had scrapped the plans.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I didn't want it blocking off because it would make it so much longer to drive around.
"If you live halfway down the street you'd have to go all the way round.
"But I do think this road could do with speed humps. People use it as a rat run, they drive too fast."
Hannah Mcnab, a cyclist who lives in the area, added: "I don't think it would've been an advantage to cyclists and I cycle along here.
"The centre of Beeston gets congested so it's helpful to drive down Dovecote Lane. I also cut down here rather than go through Beeston on a bike."
Resident Rita Smedley said: "Dovecote Lane takes a lot of traffic off the main roads so it's far better to keep it open.
"I can't imagine why they decided that this road should be closed at one end. It's ridiculous."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.