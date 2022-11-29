Boys audition to sing The Snowman in Nottingham Trent concert
A university choir is holding auditions to find a young singer to perform Walking in the Air for a concert version of The Snowman.
Nottingham Trent University (NTU) is considering 11 hopefuls for the part in performances at the city's Royal Concert Hall.
The song was made famous by Aled Jones, who sang it after a 1982 television animation of Raymond Briggs' book.
The concert will take place on 11 December.
Matthew Hopkins, director of music at NTU and conductor for the concert, said: "We have some great young singers aged eight to 14 who are trying out.
"Our plan is to pick two of them as we have two performances on the day.
"I'm really looking forward to hearing them."
The NTU Choir was established in 2006 and is the largest music ensemble at the university.
It has performed alongside the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Mr Hopkins added: "There isn't too long now until the actual concert so we want to be able to find our singers and get them ready.
"They will be performing a very famous song with a brilliant orchestra so it should be a fantastic experience for them."
The auditions are to take place later in the University Hall at NTU's city campus.