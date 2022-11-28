Nottingham fire: Trial date set for man accused of triple murder
A man accused of murdering his neighbour and her two young children has been told he will face trial.
Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died in hospital on 20 November after a fire in Nottingham, while their mother, Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died two days later.
Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, appeared for a short hearing at Nottingham Crown Court earlier.
Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Mr Barrow he will face trial on 22 May, 2023.
The hearing was attended by 12 members of the victims' family, including the children's father Aboubacarr Drammeh.
Mr Drammeh, 40, was out of the country at the time of the fire and said the family were planning to start a new life in the USA.
A vigil was held on Thursday and large number of tributes have been left outside the property.
Mr Barrow appeared in the dock wearing a plain grey long-sleeved top and jogging bottoms, and spoke only to confirm his name.
He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, 17 February, 2023.
