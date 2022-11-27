Worksop: Five charged over street fight involving weapons
Four men and a boy have been charged after a man was injured in a street fight involving weapons.
The man in his 20s was assaulted at about 11:00 GMT in Cresswell Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on Friday.
He was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his face.
The men, aged 27, 28, 33 and 50, and a 17-year-old boy, who are all from Worksop, were charged with racially, religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm.
The five suspects have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Sgt Matt Scott said multiple arrests were made shortly after the dispute, in which weapons were involved.
He added that despite the charges inquiries into what had happened were continuing.
