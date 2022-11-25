Driver jailed over death of great-grandmother Susan Wagstaff

Susan WagstaffNottinghamshire Police
Ms Wagstaff was found injured next to a broken garden fence
By Amy Phipps
A man has been jailed for six years for killing a "caring and loveable" great-grandmother in a crash in Nottinghamshire.

Susan Wagstaff, 65, was found injured near a damaged garden fence on Newlands Road, Forest Town, on 26 September 2021.

She was pronounced dead shortly after medics arrived at about 22:10 BST.

Martin Illic was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

The 38-year-old, from St Leonards Way in Forest Town, was also given a driving ban and told he would need to sit an extended test to regain his licence.

In a statement released through police at the time of the crash, Ms Wagstaff's family described her as "the most kind, caring, funny and loveable woman with a great sense of humour".

They said she loved and adored each family member - including her six children, 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

