Strictly winner Jay McGuiness loves return to Nottingham
Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness said he has loved his return to his home county as the star of a stage version of White Christmas.
The singer and actor, from Newark, has been performing in a five-night run at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.
The 32-year-old, part of the boyband The Wanted, has the lead role of Bob Wallace, made famous by Bing Crosby in the 1954 film.
The show ends in the city on Saturday, before continuing its UK tour.
The star, who was crowned Strictly champion in 2015, told the BBC he had loved picking out the faces of family and friends in the audience.
He said: "I love it that my friends and family are all able to come and see the show. I had a group of around 70-odd family friends come in and they loved it.
"They had a little too much to drink but they had the best time.
"It's such a relief to be doing something that's just relentlessly happy.
"It's a really funny show with those old school Hollywood gags that go back and forth."
He said he had taken the chance to catch up with his family while performing on home turf.
He added: "I love getting on a bus back home and going back to my mum's.
"I've got my little nephews running around every morning saying 'Are you going to sing today?'"
The show, produced by Leicester's Curve theatre, is to continue its tour in Sunderland before concluding in Liverpool at the end of December.
