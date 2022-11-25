Man arrested after officer punched and pushed

A﻿ man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted following a car crash in a Nottinghamshire village.T﻿he force had been responding to reports a car had hit the central reservation near Gin Close Way in Awsworth at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.A﻿ man standing by the car became agitated, punching and pushing an officer as well as trapping his hand in the door, police said.The 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.