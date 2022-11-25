Nottingham fire: Murder suspect in court after mother and daughters die
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a mother and her two daughters, who died after a flat fire.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday.
Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died on Tuesday.
Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court after being charged on Thursday.
Mr Barrow spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Ms Hydara had been put on a life support machine but died two days after her daughters.
Her husband and the father of the girls, Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, was out of the country at the time of the fire.
A vigil was held on Thursday and large number of tributes have been left outside the property.
