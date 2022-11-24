Police given more time to question Nottingham fire murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a mother and her two daughters.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after a fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning.
Their mother Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, was on life support but died on Tuesday.
Police have until 18:40 GMT on Thursday to question the 31-year-old.
A joint police and fire investigation found the blaze, which was in a first floor flat of a two-storey property, had been started deliberately.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had launched a triple murder inquiry, and added on Wednesday that the fire was not believed to be "racially-motivated".
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski - who is leading the investigation - said: "We won't stop until we have got justice for the family.
"This is a horrendous crime that has broken a family and had an immense impact on the Clifton community.
"I want to thank Clifton residents especially around Fairisle Close for their continued support as the investigation continues at the scene of this dreadful crime."
Fatoumatta Hydara's husband, Aboubacarr Drammeh, flew back to Nottingham from the US after the fire.
He said his wife, a former voluntary worker, "wouldn't have the heart to hurt a fly".
"It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family," he added.
Mr Drammeh, 40, also thanked residents - including the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire and the Gambian community - for their support.
