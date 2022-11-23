Technology issue disrupts hospital services in Nottingham
Some planned hospital procedures and outpatient appointments in Nottingham are expected to be postponed due to a technology problem.
Nottingham University Hospitals posted about the IT issue on social media on Wednesday evening.
It said it had slowed down clinical decision-making and delayed its ability to discharge patients.
The hospital said it was also causing long ambulance waits and overcrowding in its emergency department.
Nottingham University Hospitals said the IT issue was having a significant impact on its ability to process and report on blood samples.
It said additional steps had been taken to maintain safe services.
This included bringing in more staff and seeking support from health and social care partners.
The hospital said: "We expect that some planned procedures and outpatient appointments will need to be postponed tomorrow.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and will contact those affected patients directly."
It said the emergency department remained open, but asked people only to attend if they had a life-threatening condition or injury.
