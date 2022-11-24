Nottingham to launch electric bike hire scheme
Nottingham is set to launch an electric bike hire scheme this spring, the city council has said.
The fleet of 700 e-bikes will be available to hire from city locations on a pay-as-you-go basis.
The council, which will run the scheme through operator Lime, already has an e-scooter trial operating in the city.
Audra Wynter, portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, said the e-bikes would give people access to more sustainable ways to travel.
'Easier and better'
Ms Wynter said: "As we face a global climate emergency, it's more important than ever that our residents have access to more sustainable ways to travel.
"I'm delighted that we'll be welcoming e-bikes to Nottingham through this new partnership with Lime.
"E-bikes are fun to use and will make shorter trips easier, and provide an alternative to the car for short journeys.
"With the new e-bikes, plus our e-scooter trial... getting around Nottingham will be easier and better than ever."
The council said e-bikes could help break down barriers that stopped some people from cycling, including fitness, age and journey length.
Lime said the bikes - a Gen4 model - would feature increased motor power to help riders climb hills and a battery range of 39 miles (64km), which would be monitored so they could be charged when they run low.
The e-bikes will be available for hire via the Lime app and will only work within the city council boundaries.
Users will be required to park the e-bikes at a number of designated e-bike parking bays, which will be located around the city.
Helmets are not provided, but Lime has committed to distributing free helmets at public events in the city.
Hal Stevenson, senior public affairs manager for Lime in the UK, said: "We are delighted to be launching our e-bikes in Nottingham next year.
"We look forward to working closely with Nottingham City Council to successfully deliver the scheme and support their wider plans to install more cycling infrastructure and reduce local reliance upon cars."
