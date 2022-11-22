Nottingham: Mother dies after fire that killed her children
A mother has died two days after a flat fire that killed her two daughters, police have confirmed.
Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, was taken to hospital after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning, but died on Tuesday.
Her children, one-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.
A man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody.
Nottinghamshire Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question the 31-year-old.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes - the death of two young children and their mother.
"This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family's pain. They include the woman's husband and the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire.
"Both he and other members of the family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.
"This has been an extremely traumatic event for them and I'd like to reassure them we're doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve."
The force said high visibility patrols would remain in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to people living nearby and answer questions.
Det Ch Insp Sinski said: "The local community has been shocked and deeply saddened by the events of the past two days and I want to thank those living in the area for the patience and understanding while we gather evidence at the scene.
"I also want to thank those who have already come forward, but I would urge anyone with any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, to contact us."
