Nottingham: Murder probe as children, three and one, die in flat fire
A murder investigation has been launched after two children died in a flat fire in Nottingham.
The children, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, early on Sunday morning.
A woman has also been left critically injured, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A joint fire and police investigation has concluded the fire, which was extinguished at about 04:00 GMT, was started deliberately.
The fire was in a first floor flat of a two-storey residential property.
Neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.
'Tragic and very sad'
The injured woman, who is thought to be in her 30s, and the children were initially treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation and taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Det Ch Insp Greg McGill, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of those involved," he said.
"Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was started deliberately.
"We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation.
"We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries remain in their early stages."
