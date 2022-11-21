Nottingham Castle closes after trust liquidated
- Published
Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation.
It comes 18 months after the attraction reopened following a £30m revamp.
In a statement, Nottingham Castle Trust said it was "saddened and hugely disappointed" to be closing.
It said visitor numbers had fallen "significantly below" the 300,000 per year it had targeted when it reopened in June 2021 after a three-year improvement programme.
The trust paid tribute to the "immense dedication of staff".
The castle and its grounds are now closed "until further notice" according to the attraction's website.
A planned Christmas market has also been cancelled.
After two decades of false starts, a major revamp of the castle began in July 2018.
Almost all of the original medieval fortress had gone, leaving a small Victorian museum inside the shell of a 17th Century mansion, the main building on site.
The £30m project, which was partially funded with £8m loaned from the city council and £13m from a lottery grant, saw a new visitor centre and cafe added, with existing galleries refurbished.
Robin Hood was referenced in an interactive children's zone and outside play park.
The trust had faced a number of controversies, including complaints about ticket prices, legal disputes with a former chief executive and accusations of slow responses to racist behaviour.
In its statement, it said: "This is a heartbreaking day for trustees, our staff, visitors, and the city.
"Despite the immense dedication of staff and volunteers, the castle is now closed to visitors.
"While visitor numbers have been improving, they have unfortunately remained highly unpredictable and significantly below forecasts, mirroring the difficulties seen across the whole cultural sector."
It added the attraction had a "particularly tough summer" and the trust faced "a fundamentally different social and economic environment" to that originally predicted.
Anyone with an annual pass or pre-booked tickets has been advised to contact liquidators using an email address included in the website statement.
The city council has been approached for comment.
