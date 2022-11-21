Nottingham windmill's sails to be removed in major repair job
A historical windmill's sails are to be temporarily removed to allow crucial repairs to be carried out.
Green's Windmill has suffered years of wear and tear and requires restoration which could cost £400,000, experts have said.
The sails are to be taken off the Nottingham Grade II listed structure on Tuesday, weather permitting.
Staff at the windmill, which is in working order, said they did not know when the sails would be returned.
'Wear and tear'
The windmill's heritage officer Jamie Duff said: "Unfortunately the repair work is a very significant job and it could take some time because we don't actually have the money we need yet.
"It does need doing now before the proper winter weather arrives.
"We do feel a bit down about it because when people visit us they want to see a working mill but obviously it can't work without sails.
"We think it will actually be about three months before we get the sails back up."
Currently the turning of the sails is almost impossible because of natural wear and tear.
Staff said the sails themselves have suffered weather damage that needs to be fixed.
Green's Windmill Trust runs the site and keeps it open on a day-to-day basis but the buildings are owned by Nottingham City Council.
Mr Duff said both parties are working together to apply for funding and grants in the coming months to pay for the repairs
Green's Windmill and Science Centre will remain open as usual even after the sails have been taken down.
