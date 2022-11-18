Police officer punched during Mansfield drugs arrest
A police officer was punched in the face while taking part in an operation to target drug dealing in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened in the Layton Burroughs area on Wednesday afternoon.
They said the officer was hit when she went to make an arrest after witnessing a suspected drug deal.
A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Police said a struggle took place when the officer went to arrest a man. She was hit in the side of her face and suffered pain and swelling.
The force said colleagues who came to assist her were also assaulted.
A police community support officer was punched in the face and another officer was pushed.
The arrested man was held on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
